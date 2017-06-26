Help with funeral expenses for Palestine, Texas woman - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Help with funeral expenses for Palestine, Texas woman

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help with funeral expenses for a Palestine, Texas woman who was reported missing and later found dead.

Ricki Deann Taylor, 46, was reported missing from the Palestine area and was later found in Houston County.

