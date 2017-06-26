Ambulance involved in crash, Tyler police responding, three taken to hospital

Tyler police responded to a crash involving an ambulance this afternoon and three people were taken to the hospital.

The crash occurred about 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of Beckham Avenue and Front Street.

William Knous with Christus Trinity Mother Frances Health System says Champion EMS was transporting a patient to the hospital. The Champion EMS did have the lights and sirens on at the time of the collision.

The patient and the medic in the back of the ambulance were both taken to Christus hospital.

Knous says the medic is being evaluated. The condition of the patient is not known.

One person has been taken to the hospital. Their injuries are not known.

ETMC EMS transported the driver of the car to the hospital.

