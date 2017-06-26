Trial rescheduled for Tyler man accused of murder

The murder trial for a man accused in the shooting death of 30-year-old Jordan Ladue has been rescheduled for the second time.

A mistrial was declared on June 21 for Joshua Adam Scales, 30, of Tyler.

Scales was arrested for the murder of LaDue in July of 2016 by Troup Police. He was booked into the Cherokee County jail on a 1,000,000 bond.

Related: Troup Police searching for homicide suspect believed armed and dangerous

Related: Troup police arrest homicide suspect

According to police, Sometime before midnight on July 14 La Due was in a car with two other people when he asked to go to a residence on Nobel Street for unknown reasons. There was some kind of disturbance at the back door of the residence at 1108 Nobel, and La Due was shot.

La Due ran back to the vehicle after being shot, according to Troup police. The vehicle left the scene and met police in the 1800 block of Duval Street where La Due was later pronounced dead.

Related: Victim of Troup homicide identified

Scales' was scheduled to be retried for murder today. According to officials with the 114th District Court, the trial has now been moved to July 17. The district court coordinator did not provide a reason for the delay of the trial.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.