Anderson County Sheriff's Office identifies second victim of fatal fire

The second victim of a fatal fire in Anderson County has been identified.

According to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office, the person was identified as Amanda Beth Corson, 40, of Palestine. Corson was found dead after a June 18 fire in the 500 block of ACR 2901.

One other person was found after the fire - Casey Lee Williamson, 41, of Palestine. Officials say Williamson lived at the residence.

The fire remains under investigation by the ACSO and the State Fire Marshall’s Office. The sheriff's office says they are waiting for lab results from the scene as well as the completed results from the autopsies.

