Preliminary report: Palestine woman died from gunshot wound to head

According to a preliminary cause of death report, performed by the Dallas medical examiner, Ricki Taylor died from homicide and a gunshot wound to the head.More >>
According to a preliminary cause of death report, performed by the Dallas medical examiner, Ricki Taylor died from homicide and a gunshot wound to the head.More >>
Tyler Police wants East Texas residents to be aware of a fraudulent caller claiming to be involved with the police department. According to Public Information Officer Don Martin, with Tyler Police, the department has received numerous reports from concerned residents in reference to the calls. The caller identifies themselves as working for the Tyler Police Department and asks for a donation to the organization. Officer Martin says that the Tyler Police Department does not soli...More >>
Tyler Police wants East Texas residents to be aware of a fraudulent caller claiming to be involved with the police department. According to Public Information Officer Don Martin, with Tyler Police, the department has received numerous reports from concerned residents in reference to the calls. The caller identifies themselves as working for the Tyler Police Department and asks for a donation to the organization. Officer Martin says that the Tyler Police Department does not soli...More >>
A Flint woman was arrested on drug charges in Henderson County Sunday night.More >>
A Flint woman was arrested on drug charges in Henderson County Sunday night.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand words, and that was on display in an annual East Texas photography contest.More >>
A picture is worth a thousand words, and that was on display in an annual East Texas photography contest.More >>