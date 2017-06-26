Preliminary report: Palestine woman died from gunshot wound to head

A missing Palestine woman, whose body was found Friday night, died from a gunshot wound to the head, according to a preliminary cause of death report.

According to the report, performed by the Dallas medical examiner, Ricki Deann Taylor died from homicide. The report revealed that Taylor had a gunshot wound to her head.

Taylor, 46, was found Friday night in a remote location in Houston County, off of CR 2120 between Grapeland and Latexo, by detectives with the Palestine Police Department.

Taylor was reported missing on Thursday, June 22. She was last seen the night of June 21, in Palestine.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and detectives are currently pursuing all leads into Taylor's death, according to Palestine officials.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the police department with the investigation.

Anyone with information may call Det. Mark Harcrow or Det. David Kassaw of the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or anonymously send information via text message to PALPD, then the tip, to number 847411.

