Tyler residents receiving calls from someone claiming to be Tyler Police, asking for donations

Tyler Police wants East Texas residents to be aware of a fraudulent caller claiming to be involved with the police department.

According to Public Information Officer Don Martin, with Tyler Police, the department has received numerous reports from concerned residents in reference to the calls. The caller identifies themselves as working for the Tyler Police Department and asks for a donation to the organization.

Officer Martin says that the Tyler Police Department does not solicit monetary funds over the phone.

"If you get one of these calls, do not donate money, just hang up."

If you are unsure if a fundraising effort or charity is legitimate, here's a few things you can do:

Request written information about the company

Ask how your money will be used

Research the company

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.