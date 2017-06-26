Woman attempts to hide drugs in Henderson Co. deputy's vehicle en route to jail

A Flint woman was arrested on drug charges in Henderson County Sunday night.

According to Henderson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse, just after 10 p.m., Rachel Rush, 33, was arrested at the intersection of Farm-to-Market 315 and County Road 4201 after deputies found suspected illegal drugs, pills, and needles in her vehicle.

The sheriff says, while being transported to the jail, Rush was seen on the deputy's vehicle camera removing a concealed item from her clothing and placing it in between the rear seat and backrest of the vehicle. Police believe the item contained a substantial amount of suspected methamphetamine.

Sheriff Hillhouse says a clear, plastic baggie containing approximately 9 grams of suspected methamphetamine was logged in as evidence in the case along with the other contraband and paraphernalia.

Rush faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous drug, according to Hillhouse.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.