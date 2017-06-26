Monday's Weather: Partly cloudy and warm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Slight chance for rain in Deep East Texas

Good Monday morning, East Texas! A warm start to the day but not quite as humid this morning. Expect partly cloudy skies this afternoon with light winds generally out of the east. Temperatures will once again be below average in the mid to upper 80s. Some places far south will see a slight chance for an isolated shower or two, but most places will remain dry. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny tomorrow with another slight chance for a few afternoon pop-up showers. Temperatures will be gradually warming into the upper 80s tomorrow and back to the lower 90s by midweek. Becoming mostly sunny, hot and humid by the end of the week. South winds pick up and gust to 15-20 mph by Thursday and Friday. Another slight chance for a few pop-up showers Friday afternoon. The weekend looks hot and humid with morning lows in the mid-70s and afternoon high temperatures in the lower 90s.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.