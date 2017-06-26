Construction projects for the week of June 26

Released by The Texas Department of Transportation:

TYLER – Here's a look at work planned in the district during the Week of June 26, 2017. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure or other unforeseen issues. Slow down and pay attention when traveling through work zones.

Spot repair operations continue on I-20 in Smith County at various entrance and exits ramps, including at FM 757, and the mainlanes as well. Expect lane closures at all work locations. Once completed, operations move to Van Zandt County.

Motorists can expect lane closures to start the week as work continues on the inlets on southbound US 69/S Broadway Ave. in Tyler. Traffic impacts will occur as the contractor prepares for concrete work at the inlet on US 69/S Broadway Ave. at Chimney Rock Road, closing the outside lane. Inlet work will also occur at Cumberland Road requiring the closure of the right turn lane. The closures will be in place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.

Closures are planned for Spur 248 in Tyler on Wednesday when hot mix is applied to the existing shoulders between SH 64 and FM 848. Law enforcement will be directing traffic around this work. Other work is ongoing in the eastbound lanes.

Anderson County – Palestine Maintenance plans to conduct work on FM 321 between FM 2706 and the End of State Maintenance. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Anderson County construction projects updates:

US 79 New Lane Construction Project

Limits: From 1.6 miles southwest of Loop 256 in Palestine south to the Trinity River

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $42.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Work is underway in the existing southbound lanes. Other ongoing work includes: concrete paving operations in the new northbound lanes between FM 645 and CR 2205, and work on the new FM 645 Overpass. The project is expanding a 5.3 mile section of US 79 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a continuous left turn lane and a depressed median.

SH 19 Widening Project

Limits: From 3.6 miles N of FM 837 (Henderson Co. line) south to .4 mile N of FM 321 at Montalba

Contractor: Big Creek Construction of Hewitt

Cost: $12.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

Work to widen the northbound lanes by adding shoulders and passing lanes is underway. The posted speed limit is 55 mph. Expect delays and multiple lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road (CR) 2133 at Mack Creek between US 79 and FM 1990

Contractor: Fritcher Construction Services of Tyler

Cost: $499,832.22

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The road is closed and traffic is detoured for the construction of a new bridge at Mack Creek on CR 2133. Work continues with a bridge deck pour scheduled this week.

Off-System Bridge Replacement Project

Limits: County Road 458 at Beaver Creek and County Road 2418 at Otter Creek

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road Ltd. Of Longview

Anticipated Completion Date: Winter 2017

County Road (CR) 458 is closed with the old bridge removed and construction of the new bridge underway, with piles being driven this week. Only local traffic will have access between Beaver Creek and CR 459 and from Beaver Creek to FM 2330.

Cherokee County – Jacksonville and Rusk maintenance crews plan to resume mill and inlay operations on US 79W in Jacksonville from the west end of curb and gutter section to three miles west. The work will take at least a week to complete. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Cherokee County construction projects updates:

US 69 Widening through Wells

Limits: From 2 miles north of FM 1247 in Wells, south to 0.9 mile south of FM 1247

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $17.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

The contractor plans to work on a detour and continue culvert installations on this project to widen US 69 through Wells from two lanes to four lanes with new curb and gutter and a two-way left turn lane through town. The speed limit has been reduced on the northern end of the project and will remain in effect until construction is complete.

US 79 Repairs and Resurfacing Project

Limits: From SH 204 to Mud Creek

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay

Cost: $5.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

No work is scheduled for this week. When work resumes the contractor plans to place the final surface. Expect daily lane closures for the duration of the project when construction equipment is near the travel lanes. The speed limit is reduced throughout the project limits.

FM 22 Safety Treatment Project

Limits: From 1.5 MI W of FM 768, E to SH 110

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction

Cost: $1 million

Anticipated completion date: Fall 2017

The contractor continues drainage pipe installations on this project to treat fixed objects for safety. Expect lane closures.

Gregg County – Longview Maintenance plans to continue mill and inlay work on SH 300 at the intersection of HG Mosley and then moving to the section between Loop 281 and US 80. Expect various lane closures and delays with flaggers providing traffic control.

Gregg County construction projects updates:

US 80 Widening in Gladewater

Limits: Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road.

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road

Cost: $3.538 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2018

Phase I work is underway on the eastbound side of the roadway with eastbound traffic reduced to one lane. The project consists of widening US 80 to have a final configuration of four through lanes and a left turn lane from Loop 485 to Locker Plant Road. Work includes earthwork, base and surface work, storm sewer, concrete curb and gutter, safety improvements, and upgrading signage and pavement markings. Motorists can expect delays and lane closures during this work.

SH 300/Gilmer Road and US 80 ADA Ramps

Limits: US 80 from Loop 281 to Spur 63 & SH 300 from FM 2275 to Hawkins Parkway

Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., of Minnesota

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2017

Project work has been completed in Gregg County and now moves to various locations in Rusk County. The project is constructing ADA curb ramps on SH 300/Gilmer Road and US 80. Work includes removing the existing and building new ramps, sidewalks, hand rails and curb and gutter. Expect outside lane closures in alternating directions as the work progresses on both roadways.

Loop 281 at FM 1845/Pine Tree Road

Limits: From US 80 to Shofner Drive

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $4.54 million

Anticipated Completion Date: January 2018

Traffic is reduced to one lane in all directions as work continues on this project to widen Loop 281 from US 80 to just north of FM 1845. Work will be conducted in multiple traffic phases that could require overnight lane closures. Motorists should use other routes to avoid delays. The project includes widening the roadway, installing storm drain, grading and base work, curb and gutter, raised medians, surface, signs and pavement markings.

Loop 281 at FM 2087 Overpass

Limits: From SH 31 to approximately one mile south of SH 31

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $13.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Work is winding down on this project to build a new overpass over the railroad crossing.

FM 2087 over Sabine River

Limits: From 500 feet north of bridge to 500 feet south of bridge

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview.

Cost: $3.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

The contractor is currently working to form the new bridge rails. Alternate routes have been established to move traffic around FM 2087 at the Sabine River which is closed until late summer 2017 for construction of a new bridge. Local traffic is allowed to approach from the north or the south but is not allowed to cross the river. Motorists can take SH 31 from I-20 to Loop 281 or SH 322/SH 149 from I-20 to Loop 281. The project includes the construction of a new bridge and approaches, grading, asphalt concrete pavement base and surface, metal beam guard fence and pavement markings.

FM 2275 George Richey Extension (Segment I)

Limits: From McCann Road west to SH 300 (Gilmer Road)

Contractor: East Texas Bridge, Inc.

Cost: $12.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Graystone Road is now open allowing traffic to proceed through the new George Richey Road intersection to McCann Road. This is for access to the northern portion of Graystone Road. The contractor is hauling embankment, laying storm drains and building the new bridge. The project includes constructing two bridges and a four-lane roadway with center left turn lanes from McCann Road to SH 300/Gilmer Road.

Henderson County – Athens Maintenance plans to perform spot repairs on FM 3079 from FM 315 to FM 314. Additional work will be conducted on FM 2494 from Loop 7 to FM 753. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control.

Henderson County construction projects updates:

US 175 Widening Project (Phase I)

Limits: From 0.1 mile SE of FM 804 near Baxter SE to 1.1 miles E of Loop 60E at Larue

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc. and Big Creek Construction

Cost: $39.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: November 2018

The contractor continues work at the intersection of RM 2588 in LaRue. Expect short delays. A segment of RM 2588 remains unpaved as work continues at the intersection. Drivers should expect one lane carrying two-way traffic throughout the project limits and occasional daytime lane closures at various locations. Other ongoing work includes dirt and drainage work around Loop 60E in LaRue to near Baxter. The speed limit is 55 mph on this project to expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase II)

Limits: From 1.1 miles E of Loop 60B at LaRue to 0.85 mile E of FM 315 at Poynor

Contractor: Sundt Construction, Inc., of San Antonio

Cost: $37.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Late Summer 2017

Work is ongoing to build the permanent westbound travel lanes. The contractor is extending concrete structures and conducting dirt work as phase two construction progresses to build the new westbound lanes. As part of the new highway construction, a short stretch of CR 4401 has been permanently closed from the intersection of US 175’s new eastbound lanes to the new right of way. The rest of CR 4401 remains open with access from CR 4354/Camp Road.

This Phase II project will expand US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided with a depressed median. Drivers should anticipate two-way traffic throughout the project limits which stretch 4.7 miles ending just east of FM 315 in Poynor. The speed limit has been set at 55 mph. A portion of this phase is being built on new location around the south side of Poynor. This, like Phase I, is a mobility project to add capacity and improve safety, and includes adding one lane in each direction.

US 175 Widening Project (Phase III)

Limits: From 0.85 mile E of FM 315 in Poynor SE to .5 mile NW of SH 155 at Frankston

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc.

Cost: $27.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Spring 2019

The contractor is installing drainage box culverts as well as installing and maintaining storm water control measures throughout the project limits. Earth and culvert wing wall work, and flex-base operations are ongoing. Lane closures are possible on this project that’s expanding US 175 from two lanes to a four-lane divided highway with a depressed median.

FM 315/FM 1616 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 314S to CS End at County Road 4325, 4224, etc.

Contractor: Big Creek Construction, LTD, of Hewitt, Texas

Cost: $3.07 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

Work resumes this week with seal coat on FM 1616 and asphalt on FM 315, weather permitting.

Rusk County – Henderson Maintenance plans to continue edge maintenance on FM 918 from US 259 to SH 42. Expect lane closures with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control.

Rusk County construction projects updates:

US 79 South Widening Project

Limits: From Loop 571 in Henderson going southwest for 3.0 miles to FM 839

Contractor: Drewery Construction Co., Inc.

Cost: $6.7 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor will be laying a hot mix surface. Expect lane closures and brief delays with flaggers and a pilot car providing traffic control. The project includes widening the existing pavement and adding a center left turn lane resulting in a new asphalt surface when the job is completed.

SH 43 Overlay Project

Limits: From US 79 (at the Star) to 9.9 miles toward Tatum at CR 2136

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2017

Seal coat operations start Tuesday, weather permitting. The project includes applying an asphalt overlay, base repairs, applying new striping, and installing new metal beam guard fence. Expect alternating lane closures and delays with flaggers and a pilot car.

ADA Ramp Installations

Limits: In Overton - SH 135 from SH 323 to McKay St; FM 850 from Rusk St. to Neal St.

Limits: In Henderson - Business 64 /Marshall Ave. from Van Buren St. to Redbud St.; Business 79 /Main St. from College St. to Oak Street; FM 13 /West Main St. from Standish St. to Jackson St.

Contractor: Ti-Zack Concrete, Inc., of Minnesota

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: August 2017

Work kicks off this week on SH 135 in Overton on this project that’s constructing ADA curb ramps on various roadways in Rusk County. The project limits are basically the downtown areas of Henderson and Overton. Expect outside lane closures in alternating directions as the work progresses. Delays are possible.

Work includes removing the existing and building new ramps, sidewalks, hand rails and curb and gutter.

Smith County – Tyler Maintenance continues spot seal operations at several locations including FM 206 on Monday, and possibly US 69 south of Toll 49; and on FM 2908 on Tuesday and Wednesday. A second crew will be performing edge and shoulder maintenance on US 271 north of SH 155 as well as base repairs on FM 14. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control at all locations.

Smith County construction projects updates:

FM 344 Culvert Replacement Project

Limits: At Bell Branch Creek (approximately 1 mile west of SH 110)

Contractor: Red Baron Building Company, LLC

Cost: $348,000

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2017

Concrete work continues on the culvert on FM 344 at Bell Branch Creek near Whitehouse. The job also includes restoring the pavement. The roadway is closed at this location and motorists must use other routes to reach their destinations. A detour route is in place: take FM 756 to FM 346 to SH 110.

FM 1253 Widening Project

Limits: From County Road 462 S, 1.3 miles N of FM 857 S to FM 1805; FM 1804 from the Wood County line to US 69; FM 2015 from CR 313 to FM 16

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $7.5 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

A seal coat is being applied to the roadway, weather permitting. Expect lane closures and delays on the project to widen, seal and resurface the roads.

SH 31E Widening Project

Limits: From FM 757 to FM 2012

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $7.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The seal coat has been applied and the contractor is preparing to place the Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface. That work will begin after the July 4th holiday. The speed limit during work hours is 60 mph.

SH 31E Overlay Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to FM 850

Contractor: Reynolds & Kay, LTD

Cost: $1.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

This project is expected to begin soon to place a one course surface treatment and a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface on the roadway.

Spur 248 Widening Project

Limits: From 1.75 miles west of FM 848/Old Omen Road going east to SH 64 southeast of Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $8.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Hot mix will be applied to the existing shoulders on Wednesday, weather permitting. The work necessitates closing Spur 248 between SH 64 and FM 848. Message boards have been installed notifying motorists of the closure. Law enforcement will be directing traffic around the work area. Work in the eastbound lane is also ongoing throughout the week including cement treating, processing flex base, and placing storm drainage. The speed limit is 55 mph during construction to widen Spur 248 from two lanes to a four-lane divided roadway with flush median.

SH 155 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From 2.0 miles south of US 80 (Upshur C/L), south to I-20

Contractor: Madden Contracting Company, LLC

Cost: $9.3 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer of 2017

Seal coat operations are planned this week on this project to repair the existing pavement structure and place a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface. Expect lane closures and delays with flaggers and signage in place to assist traffic through the work zone.

SH 64 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From Loop 323 to 0.7 mile west of FM 724

Contractor: IOC Company of Edinberg, TX

Cost: $1.7 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer 2017

Mill and inlay operations are slated for this project to place a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface on the roadway from Loop 323 to just past Tyler Pounds Airport. Expect lane closures and delays during this work with flaggers providing traffic control.

SH I-20 Resurfacing Project

Limits: From US 69 to FM 14 WB only

Contractor: Clark Construction

Cost: $2.9 million

Anticipated completion date: Summer of 2017

Work should start soon on this project to place a new Porous Friction Course (PFC) surface in the westbound lanes and install updates to the metal beam guard fence along this stretch of I-20.

Turn Lanes Project

Limits: Various locations throughout Tyler

Contractor: Lonestar Equipment Company, Inc.

Cost: $2.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Work has started on Loop 323 between Copeland Road and Old Bullard Road on this project to add right turn lanes to various intersections in Tyler. The contractor is removing portions of the existing medians to make upgrades to the existing turn lanes. Work will also be conducted on US 69, Cumberland Road, Independence, South Donnybrook, Rice, South Town and wrap up at Grande and FM 2493.

Van Zandt County – Canton Maintenance plans to conduct spot seal on FM 1995. Expect lane closures with flaggers providing traffic control. A second crew will be conducting routine maintenance on bridges and approaches around the county. Lane closures are possible.

Van Zandt County construction projects updates:

FM 1861 Project

Limits: From SH 19 to FM 2339

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, of Buffalo, TX

Cost: $2.44 million

Anticipated Completion Date: September 2017

Work continues to extend drainage cross-structures with no impacts to traffic.

FM 314 Widening Project

Limits: From I-20 to the Van Zandt/Henderson County line

Contractor: A.L. Helmcamp, Inc., of Buffalo

Cost: $11.9 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2018

Structure work will continue at Horsley Creek. The contractor also plans to place the prime course on the roadway. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control.

FM 1256 Widening Project

Limits: From FM 316 eastward to SH 19

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $5.8 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Fall 2018

Work continues to process flex base and shape ditches on this project. Expect daily lane closures with flaggers and a pilot vehicle providing traffic control on this project to widen almost eight miles of the roadway.

County Roads Bridge Replacement Projects

Limits: CR 3105 at Crooked Creek, CR 3809 at Negro Creek, CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek, and CR 2908 at Purtis Creek

Contractor: Stateline Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.4 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor plans to finish cleanup activities on CR 4404 at Cream Level Creek which is closed to thru traffic.

I-20 Westbound Exit Relocation Project

Limits: From FM 314 WB Exit Ramp and Frontage Road

Contractor: Longview Bridge and Road, Ltd., of Longview

Cost: $4.6 million

Anticipated Completion Date: Summer 2017

The contractor continues work to remove the old ramp and construction of the temporary detour onto the new service road. No traffic impacts are expected this week.

Phase I of the project includes reconstructing the frontage road and building a new exit ramp 1.13 miles east of FM 314. This requires closing a portion of the frontage road for several months from approximately 500 feet east of the current exit ramp to about 3,250 feet eastward. The existing ramp and frontage road from the ramp west to FM 314 will remain open during this phase of work. Phase II will consist of constructing a detour from the FM 314 intersection eastward for about 2,000 feet, and completing the frontage road west to the intersection.

Wood County – Mineola Maintenance plans to continue edge repairs on FM 2869 and ditch work on SH 37. Expect lane closures in both work zones with flaggers providing traffic control at both locations.

Wood County construction projects updates:

SH 182, etc., Safety Treating Project

Limits: Various Roads - Current work on FM 2869 from FM 2088 south 8.12 miles to FM 49

Contractor: Highway 19 Construction, LLC.

Cost: $1.2 million

Anticipated Completion Date: July 2017 for FM 2869; February 2018 for all work

The contractor continues driveway repairs and vegetative watering. No traffic impacts are expected. The project includes resetting driveway pipe, cross culvert extensions, guardrail and various other improvements. The contractor is working on FM 2869 moving southward from FM 2088 to SH 154.

I-20 Total Maintenance Contract

• Limits: Gregg, Smith and Van Zandt counties

• Contractor: Fireman Excavating

Routine maintenance activities are ongoing on I-20 with moving operations throughout the week:

- Debris Removal: Monday from the inside lane through all three counties

- Debris Removal: Tuesday from the outside lane through all three counties

- Mowing: Begins in Van Zandt County

- Sign Maintenance: Wednesday and Thursday through all three counties

- Guardrail Repairs: Thursday through all three counties

No lane closures are planned but that is subject to change.