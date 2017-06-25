East Texas bank holds photography contest

A picture is worth a thousand words, and that was on display in an annual East Texas photography contest.

It was the 35th annual Texas Bank and Trust Photography Contest Sunday, showcasing mostly amateur shutterbugs from East Texas.

From still shots of nature to human interest, cash prizes were awarded to winning photographers in five categories.

116 photographers participated and 29 Texas communities were represented in the contest.

The images will be on display at Texas Bank and Trust in Longview every business day until July 6.

