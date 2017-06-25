Police surprise 4-year-old at birthday party

Police officers going above and beyond the call of duty, that's what one East Texas family is saying.

Not because they thwarted a crime, but because they made a little boy's birthday a memorable one.

This weekend in Longview, police got wind of a birthday request a family, that has special struggles, had made for their 4-year old who loves

everything about police.

Four-year old Mason Williams loves everything police, even driving his own play squad-car. For his party Saturday, his parents asked police to drive by their home and maybe hit the siren.

"I asked them if they minded, just drive by, take a couple of pictures. And that's all we were expecting and hoping for," says Mason's mother Katy

Williams. What they got, they never expected.

"First we saw the huge SWAT vehicle, then there were two cop cars behind it. I yelled at Mason told him there was a surprise for him outside. He ran

looked out the door and oh my gosh!" Katy says.

Complete with several officers, and a remote miniature that Mason was allowed to control, the 4-year-old was in his element.

"Just really went way out of their way, way out of their way, to make it a special birthday for him," says father Aaron Williams.

Police also knew that the Williams daughter Ellie has special medical needs which puts a strain on the family’s time together.

"My daughter was at Children’s in Dallas and we were gone for almost two months so he had a really hard time. He didn't get to see her or hold her.

The fact that they even showed up was a huge deal. They heard our story and one officer handed us a card and inside there were a couple of gift cards in there, with a really sweet note," says Katy.

Interacting with officers and given plenty of souvenirs, it was everything the family hoped it would be.

"When somebody does something for you, it means something, when they do it for your child it means a whole lot more," Aaron says.

"I really don't think he'll forget this birthday party," Katy says.

"I like the sirens," Mason says.

The officers gave Mason the run of the vehicles, allowing him to get inside the SWAT car, and leaving him his own patches and stripes from LPD.



