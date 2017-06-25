True East Texas heroes

Today, Longview police added 'wish granting' to their list of job responsibilities. Bob Hallmark has the story of a grateful family that wants you to know about what officers did for their little boy. That's a new story at 10.

East Texas hasn't been immune to the problem of increasing homelessness. Tonight at 10, Khyati Patel has a new report on the concrete measures being taken to address the issue in Nacogdoches.

Meteorologist Jessica Faith says the severe weather has moved through but she's still tracking the possibility of rain in the weather where you live.

