Pedestrian dies from injuries after being struck by vehicle in Longview

A man has died after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night.

According to Longview Police Department, on June 22 at 9:38 p.m., police were dispatched to an accident with injuries in the 1000 Block of South Green Street.

When officers arrived witnesses told police that a pedestrian, identified as Robert Earl Jones, Jr. 43 of Longview, was attempting to cross the street in front of an oncoming car and did not allow enough time to get across the street.

The car driven by Delia Espinoza, 18 of Longview, struck Jones knocking him onto the sidewalk.

Jones was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Jones died Friday of his injuries.

No citations were issued to the individuals involved in this accident, according to Longview PD.

