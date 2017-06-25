Man arrested for multiple drug manufacture charges in Longview - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Man arrested for multiple drug manufacture charges in Longview

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
(Source: Longview PD) (Source: Longview PD)
James Lee Thompson ( Source: Longview PD) James Lee Thompson ( Source: Longview PD)
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

A Longview man has been arrested for 3 charges of manufacture of a controlled substance after Friday search warrant. 

According to the Longview Police Department, the Gregg County Organized Drug Enforcement Unit and Longview SWAT served a search warrant at 207 Myrle Street. During the search, police found guns and narcotics.

James Lee "Big Papa, Cool" Thompson, 39 years-old of Longview, was arrested and charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 1 <1 Gram, Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance PG 3 <28 grams, Manufacture/Delivery PG4 >200<400g, and Possession of Marijuana>4ounces<5lbs.

Thompson was transported to the Gregg County Jail without incident. His bond is set at over $100,000. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly