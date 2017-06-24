7-on-7 State Tournament Schedule released for College Station

The Texas State 7-on-7 Association has released its Division I and Division II tournament pools for the statewide event next week at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Ten East Texas teams will make the trip between June 29 and June 30.





DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Houston Clear Brook

Coppell

Lake Travis

McAllen Rowe

Pool B

Katy Cinco Ranch

Haslet Eaton

Georgetown

LUFKIN

Pool C

Fort Worth All Saints

Round Rock Cedar Ridge

Corsicana

Houston Cy Ranch

Pool D

Del Valle

Mercedes

Montgomery

Mansfield Timberview

Pool E

Hutto

Arlington Lamar

Manvel

San Antonio O’Connor

Pool F

El Paso Eastlake

Katy

Plano

Mesquite Poteet

Pool G

Abilene Cooper

Plano Prestonwood

Houston St. Pius X

Beaumont West Brook

Pool H

San Angelo Central

Houston Lamar

MARSHALL

Dallas Wilson

Pool I

Lubbock Coronado

DeSoto

LONGVIEW

Pearland

Pool J

Abilene

Dickinson

Mission Pioneer

The Colony

Pool K

Georgetown East View

Hebron

Klein

West Mesquite

Pool L

El Paso Coronado

Richmond Foster

Laredo United

Frisco Wakeland

Pool M

College Station

Cy-Fair

Waxahachie

Weslaco

Pool N

Birdville

Cedar Park

Cy Creek

JACKSONVILLE

Pool O

Arlington

The Woodlands

Round Rock Westwood

WHITEHOUSE

Pool P

A&M Consolidated

Fort Bend Bush

Edinburg North

Lucas Lovejoy

DIVISION II TOURNAMENT

Pool A

Alpine

Anna

Fairfield

Pleasanton

Pool B

El Campo

Hidalgo

Pecos

PLEASANT GROVE

Pool C

Midlothian Heritage

Somerset

Springtown

Wimberley

Pool D

Boerne

Bonham

Shepherd

Wellington

Pool E

Brazosport

CARTHAGE

Gatesville

Levelland

Pool F

Dublin

Liberty

Rockdale

SAN AUGUSTINE

Pool G

China Spring

GILMER

Hardin-Jefferson

Sonora

Pool H

Argyle

Hitchcock

Sweetwater

West

Pool I

Bay City

Deweyville

Lubbock Estacado

Giddings

Pool J

Brock

Graham

Mexia

Sweeny

Pool K

Cameron Yoe

Celina

Needville

Abilene Wylie

Pool L

Kaufman

Mineral Wells

Rio Hondo

Stafford

Pool M

CANTON

Cuero

Glen Rose

Lexington

Pool N

Brownwood

Goliad

Lorena

PALESTINE

Pool O

Andrews

Crandall

East Bernard

Salado

Pool P

Falls City

Melissa

Navasota

Stephenville

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.