7-on-7 State Tournament Schedule released for College Station

The Texas State 7-on-7 Association has released its Division I and Division II tournament pools for the statewide event next week at College Station’s Veterans Park and Athletic Complex.

Ten East Texas teams will make the trip between June 29 and June 30. 


 

DIVISION I TOURNAMENT

Pool A

  • Houston Clear Brook
  • Coppell
  • Lake Travis
  • McAllen Rowe

Pool B

  • Katy Cinco Ranch
  • Haslet Eaton
  • Georgetown
  • LUFKIN

Pool C

  • Fort Worth All Saints
  • Round Rock Cedar Ridge
  • Corsicana
  • Houston Cy Ranch

Pool D

  • Del Valle
  • Mercedes
  • Montgomery
  • Mansfield Timberview

Pool E

  • Hutto
  • Arlington Lamar
  • Manvel
  • San Antonio O’Connor

Pool F

  • El Paso Eastlake
  • Katy
  • Plano
  • Mesquite Poteet

Pool G

  • Abilene Cooper
  • Plano Prestonwood
  • Houston St. Pius X
  • Beaumont West Brook

Pool H

  • San Angelo Central
  • Houston Lamar
  • MARSHALL
  • Dallas Wilson

Pool I

  • Lubbock Coronado
  • DeSoto
  • LONGVIEW
  • Pearland

Pool J

  • Abilene
  • Dickinson
  • Mission Pioneer
  • The Colony

Pool K

  • Georgetown East View
  • Hebron
  • Klein
  • West Mesquite

Pool L

  • El Paso Coronado
  • Richmond Foster
  • Laredo United
  • Frisco Wakeland

Pool M

  • College Station
  • Cy-Fair
  • Waxahachie
  • Weslaco

Pool N

  • Birdville
  • Cedar Park
  • Cy Creek
  • JACKSONVILLE

Pool O

  • Arlington
  • The Woodlands
  • Round Rock Westwood
  • WHITEHOUSE

Pool P

  • A&M Consolidated
  • Fort Bend Bush
  • Edinburg North
  • Lucas Lovejoy

DIVISION II TOURNAMENT

Pool A

  • Alpine
  • Anna
  • Fairfield
  • Pleasanton

Pool B

  • El Campo
  • Hidalgo
  • Pecos
  • PLEASANT GROVE

Pool C

  • Midlothian Heritage
  • Somerset
  • Springtown
  • Wimberley

Pool D

  • Boerne
  • Bonham
  • Shepherd
  • Wellington

Pool E

  • Brazosport
  • CARTHAGE
  • Gatesville
  • Levelland

Pool F

  • Dublin
  • Liberty
  • Rockdale
  • SAN AUGUSTINE

Pool G

  • China Spring
  • GILMER
  • Hardin-Jefferson
  • Sonora

Pool H

  • Argyle
  • Hitchcock
  • Sweetwater
  • West

Pool I

  • Bay City
  • Deweyville
  • Lubbock Estacado
  • Giddings

Pool J

  • Brock
  • Graham
  • Mexia
  • Sweeny

Pool K

  • Cameron Yoe
  • Celina
  • Needville
  • Abilene Wylie

Pool L

  • Kaufman
  • Mineral Wells
  • Rio Hondo
  • Stafford

Pool M

  • CANTON
  • Cuero
  • Glen Rose
  • Lexington

Pool N

  • Brownwood
  • Goliad
  • Lorena
  • PALESTINE

Pool O

  • Andrews
  • Crandall
  • East Bernard
  • Salado

Pool P

  • Falls City
  • Melissa
  • Navasota
  • Stephenville

