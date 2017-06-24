5 arrested after multi-agency drug raid in Hunt County

Five individuals were arrested after a multi-agency drug raid Friday morning.

According to Hunt County officials, on June 23, at approximately 6:00 a.m. the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office along with Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department, Commerce Police Department and Quinlan Police Department served a search warrant on a residence in the 2800 block of Bethel Road in the “Town and Country” subdivision.

Officials said the search warrant was the result of three months of inter-agency investigation involving the selling and distributing of narcotics, primarily methamphetamine, from this residence.

As a result of this search warrant numerous, forms of controlled substances, marijuana, and firearms were seized.

Officials said the five individuals arrested are each facing criminal charges for manufacturing and delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription pills, and possession of marijuana.

All of the individuals are currently in the Hunt County Detention Center awaiting arraignment. Their identities have not been released at this time.

Additionally, several firearms were seized from the residence for being possessed in a drug crime and potential federal charges may be pending, according to the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

Hunt County Sheriff Randy Meeks thanked all the agencies and officers involved.

“I would like to thank all the agencies and the officers that were involved in this investigation over the past three months," said Meeks. "I am thankful for their hard work and dedication and grateful that because of their professionalism no one was injured."

