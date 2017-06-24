5 arrested after multi-agency drug raid in Hunt County

Its use periodically pops up, and an incident in an East Texas park on Friday was evidence that a dangerous drug addiction problem is still happening right here in East Texas.More >>
Its use periodically pops up, and an incident in an East Texas park on Friday was evidence that a dangerous drug addiction problem is still happening right here in East Texas.More >>
Five individuals were arrested after a multi-agency drug raid Friday morning.More >>
Five individuals were arrested after a multi-agency drug raid Friday morning.More >>
East Texans are voicing their concerns about looming cuts to Medicaid.More >>
East Texans are voicing their concerns about looming cuts to Medicaid.More >>
The Palestine Police Department rescued four dogs Friday who were living in uninhabitable conditions.More >>
The Palestine Police Department rescued four dogs Friday who were living in uninhabitable conditions.More >>