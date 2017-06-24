East Texas park incident shows resurgent synthetic drug problem

An incident at an East Texas park on Friday was evidence that a dangerous synthetic drug addiction is still happening right here in East Texas.

Former addicts and counselors say this latest episode points to just how bad the problem of synthetic marijuana is getting.

It was at Longview’s MaGrill Park on Friday that emergency units found the frightening effects synthetic drugs on those that use it.

Recovered addict Tyler Beaulak, says it's all too common now.

"I got involved with K-2 when I was about 15 years old. Use of it had me throwing up black tar, dry heaving black tar," the 22-year old says.

At McGrill Park one man on the drug was wildly combative and had to be subdued by police. Four people were hospitalized.

"I've never seen any reactions that severe," Beaulak says.

Terry Mogavero works at the Wellness Center which treats addicts and is part of an advocacy group fighting to make all synthetic drugs illegal.

Mogavero also has had family members fall victim to the synthetics.

"This is not something you want to mess with. You need to know that one time can kill you. We've seen people have seizures in our parking lots, ambulances called out time and time again," she says.

"It was more addictive than heroin. I've done heroin. I would pass out and have hallucinations," Tyler says.

Police say all the victims used a synthetic called 'mister happy', something Beaulak has used.

"I smoked it before a few years ago," he says.

They say the only answer is making all synthetics illegal.

"People think we're getting rid of it, no they're just changing the look of the bag. It should be illegal like any other drug," Beaulak says.

Beaulak is set to graduate from the 'Hi-way 80 rescue missions' discipleship program and plans to go to work ministering to people with substance abuse issues.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.