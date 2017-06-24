4 dogs rescued from condemned house in Palestine

The Palestine Police Department rescued four dogs Friday who were living in uninhabitable conditions.

On June 23, officers from the Palestine Police Department and Animal Control were notified of four dogs that were seen wandering the balcony of 217 W. Palestine Avenue.

Officers arrived on scene and observed that there were no guard rails on the balcony which placed the dogs in danger.

Officers were told by persons in the neighborhood that the dogs were being fed inside the residence. Officers attempted to locate the owner of the property and the dogs for several hours but were unsuccessful.

The investigation revealed the dogs were using the balcony to escape the summer heat inside the condemned house and had no other means to leave the building.

Officers obtained a warrant to seize the dogs from the building. Upon entry, it was discovered that dogs had no access to a yard and were forced to live in the filth that had accumulated.

The dogs were safely removed from the balcony and adjacent roof of the house. The dogs have currently been placed with the Anderson County Humane Society for safekeeping.

