Missing Palestine woman found dead in Houston County

Palestine Police Department officials said they have found the body of a missing Palestine woman.

According to the Palestine PD, on Friday night, detectives from the Palestine Police Department located the body of Ricki Taylor, 46, in a remote location in Houston County.

Taylor was reported missing on Thursday, June 22.

Taylor’s body has been transported to Dallas for an autopsy. A cause of death has not officially been determined. Taylor's family has been notified.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and detectives are currently pursuing all leads into Taylor's death, according to Palestine officials.

The Texas Rangers are assisting the police department with the investigation.

Anyone with information may call Det. Mark Harcrow or Det. David Kassaw of the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or anonymously send information via text message to PALPD, then the tip, to number 847411.

Related:

- Friends, family seek answers in search for missing Palestine woman

- Palestine police continue search for missing woman

- Police searching for missing Palestine woman

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.