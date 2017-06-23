Batman makes appearance in East Texas adoption court

Batman made an appearance to support adoptive families in Tyler on Friday.

He said he was there to show support for families who want to adopt children who don't have a home yet, since his own parents had been taken away from him by "dastardly criminals." He also noted that Superman, who is currently in Metropolis, was also adopted, and supports adoptive families, as well.



Batman's real identity, of course, cannot be revealed, but the families in adoption court Friday were happy to meet him on their special day.



Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.