Marshall qualifies for 7-on-7 state on last weekend

After falling to Longview in the Tyler 7-on-7 state qualifier, the Marshall Mavericks had one last chance this weekend in Rowlett.

The Mavs got through Killeen Ellison, Waxahachie, and Arlington Bowie in pool play in order to advance to the tournament semifinals. There Marshall had to beat Texas High for a berth to College Station. In a nail bitter the Mavs came out victorious 40 to 30, ending their District 16-5A opponents 7-on-7 season.

Marshall will head to state next week for the first time since 2002. They will be joined by Gilmer, Jacksonville, Longview, Lufkin, Palestine, San Augustine, and Whitehouse.

