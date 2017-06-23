Trent Williams holds annual football camp in Longview

When your a kid the best part about summer is going to camp. Here in East Texas, camp means hanging out and learning from five-time NFL Pro Bowler and Washington Redskin's tackle Trent Williams.



Taking over Lobos Stadium in Longview this morning, over 100 athletes of all ages hit the gridiron to show off in front of Williams and pick up a few tips.

Rotating through a variety of drills, Williams and his selected coaches provided a successful outing for the 4th consecutive year.

But the surprise of the day was Texas commit and Carthage running back Keaontay Ingram, showing up to take full advantage of this free camp.

"Well the reason why I came out here was to get more taught on a few things, you know there is still a lot I got to learn on. As well as compete and keep going. Trent Williams is going to be a hall of famer, so you know free knowledge, you can't beat that," said Ingram.

"It's the main reason why we make it a free camp. It's not about whether you can afford it or not. It's about if you have the ambition to want to come out here and get coached by some of the best coaches that you get in Texas; and learn from some pros," said Williams.

