Lindale firefighter Joe Yeakley named fire chief - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Lindale firefighter Joe Yeakley named fire chief

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Joe Yeakley receiving award from Gov. Perry. Joe Yeakley receiving award from Gov. Perry.
LINDALE, TX (KLTV) -

Lindale's fire department has a new chief, and his name is a familiar one to many East Texans.

Joe Yeakley has been chosen to lead the department as fire chief. He steps in after current chief Jerry Garner, who has been a firefighter for 55 years total, and was chief for Lindale's department for six years altogether, decided to pass the baton to someone else.

"It was time to hand over  the reins to someone a bit younger who may have some new ideas and a lot of energy. I know Joe Yeakley will do a great job, and I wasn't going to step down as chief until I knew that he would step up to take the position, and he did." 

Yeakley became a well-known figure in East Texas after he was seriously injured in 2014, when a roof collapsed on him while he was fighting a house fire. Yeakley suffered third degree burns on 55 percent of his body. Signs popped up all over Lindale, reminding passers-by to "Pray for Joe." The signs spread to surrounding communities, as well.

Yeakley spent many months recovering, and has since received the Texas Star award from the governor, and has received national recognition for his rehabilitation work in a local gym after he left the hospital in Dallas.

Jerry Garner will continue to be a part of the Lindale Fire Department, assisting with PIO duties and "anything else Joe needs me to do." 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Trent Williams holds annual football camp in Longview

    Trent Williams holds annual football camp in Longview

    Friday, June 23 2017 10:38 PM EDT2017-06-24 02:38:19 GMT
    KLTV StaffKLTV Staff
    When your a kid the best part about summer is going to camp. Here in East Texas, camp means hanging out and learning from five-time NFL Pro Bowler and Washington Redskin's tackle Trent Williams.       Taking over Lobos Stadium in Longview this morning, over 100 athletes of all ages hit the gridiron to show off in front of Williams and pick up a few tips.  Rotating through a variety of drills, Williams and his selected coaches provided a successful outing ...More >>
    When your a kid the best part about summer is going to camp. Here in East Texas, camp means hanging out and learning from five-time NFL Pro Bowler and Washington Redskin's tackle Trent Williams.       Taking over Lobos Stadium in Longview this morning, over 100 athletes of all ages hit the gridiron to show off in front of Williams and pick up a few tips.  Rotating through a variety of drills, Williams and his selected coaches provided a successful outing ...More >>

  • Lindale firefighter Joe Yeakley named fire chief

    Lindale firefighter Joe Yeakley named fire chief

    Friday, June 23 2017 9:36 PM EDT2017-06-24 01:36:19 GMT
    Joe Yeakley receiving award from Gov. Perry.Joe Yeakley receiving award from Gov. Perry.

    Lindale's fire department has a new chief, and his name is a familiar one to many East Texans. 

    More >>

    Lindale's fire department has a new chief, and his name is a familiar one to many East Texans. 

    More >>

  • With 2 recent incidents, are there more alligators in East Texas?

    With 2 recent incidents, are there more alligators in East Texas?

    Friday, June 23 2017 8:49 PM EDT2017-06-24 00:49:08 GMT
    Are ther more alligators or just more sightings? Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.Are ther more alligators or just more sightings? Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

    There have been a couple alligator incidents in East Texas in the last few days. but has there really been an increase in the alligator population?

    More >>

    There have been a couple alligator incidents in East Texas in the last few days. but has there really been an increase in the alligator population?

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly