Fried green tomatoes by Buttermilk's Canton

A favorite Southern side, fried green tomatoes are easy to make, yet add a delicious layer of flavor to your sandwiches. Try a bacon, lettuce and green tomato sandwich, or a burger topped with a fried green tomato slice!
1/2 cup buttermilk 1/2 cup all-purpose flour 1 teaspoon Lowry's season-all (or your favorite seasoning blend) 1/2 teaspoon pepper 3 medium-size green tomatoes, cut into 1/3-inch slices vegetable oil Salt, to taste
Method:
Slice tomatoes and drop into a bowl of the buttermilk. Mix 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon Lowry's, and the pepper in a shallow bowl or pan. Dredge the tomato slices in flour mixture. Pour oil to a depth of 1/4 to 1/2 inch in large cast-iron skillet. Heat to 375. Drop tomatoes, in batches, into hot oil, and cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden.
Drain on paper towels or a rack. Sprinkle with salt while hot.