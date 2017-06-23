Fried green tomatoes by Buttermilk's Canton

A Van Zandt County restaurant that focuses on Southern cooking is being featured in a magazine that does that same.

A Van Zandt County restaurant that focuses on Southern cooking is being featured in a magazine that does that same.

A favorite Southern side, fried green tomatoes are easy to make, yet add a delicious layer of flavor to your sandwiches. Try a bacon, lettuce and green tomato sandwich, or a burger topped with a fried green tomato slice!

Buttermilk's had these fried green tomatoes featured in Cooking with Paula Deen's latest issue! Click here to read more about that.



Buttermilk's Fried Green Tomatoes



1/2 cup buttermilk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon Lowry's season-all (or your favorite seasoning blend)

1/2 teaspoon pepper

3 medium-size green tomatoes, cut into 1/3-inch slices

vegetable oil

Salt, to taste



Method:



Slice tomatoes and drop into a bowl of the buttermilk.

Mix 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon Lowry's, and the pepper in a shallow bowl or pan.

Dredge the tomato slices in flour mixture.

Pour oil to a depth of 1/4 to 1/2 inch in large cast-iron skillet. Heat to 375. Drop tomatoes, in batches, into hot oil, and cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden.

Drain on paper towels or a rack. Sprinkle with salt while hot.

You can visit Buttermilk's on Facebook by clicking here. They're located on the square in Downtown Canton at 100 W. Dallas Street. 903-567-3287

