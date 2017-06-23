Fried green tomatoes by Buttermilk's Canton - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Fried green tomatoes by Buttermilk's Canton

Posted by Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
A favorite Southern side, fried green tomatoes are easy to make, yet add a delicious layer of flavor to your sandwiches. Try a bacon, lettuce and green tomato sandwich, or a burger topped with a fried green tomato slice!

Buttermilk's had these fried green tomatoes featured in Cooking with Paula Deen's latest issue! Click here to read more about that

Buttermilk's Fried Green Tomatoes

1/2 cup buttermilk
1/2 cup all-purpose flour
1 teaspoon Lowry's season-all (or your favorite seasoning blend)
1/2 teaspoon pepper
3 medium-size green tomatoes, cut into 1/3-inch slices
vegetable oil
Salt, to taste

Method:

Slice tomatoes and drop into a bowl of the buttermilk. 
Mix 1/4 cup all-purpose flour, 1 teaspoon Lowry's, and the pepper in a shallow bowl or pan.
Dredge the tomato slices in flour mixture.
Pour oil to a depth of 1/4 to 1/2 inch in large cast-iron skillet. Heat to 375. Drop tomatoes, in batches, into hot oil, and cook 2 minutes on each side or until golden. 

Drain on paper towels or a rack. Sprinkle with salt while hot. 

You can visit Buttermilk's on Facebook by clicking here. They're located on the square in Downtown Canton at 100 W. Dallas Street.  903-567-3287
 

