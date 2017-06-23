More on synthetic marijuana at Magrill Park in Longview

One of four people taken to the hospital for synthetic marihuana use. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Longview Police and fire responded en masse to a call of five people rolling on the ground, having a bad reaction to synthetic marijuana.

They were spotted in the 500 block of North Green Street at Magrill Park around 1:15 pm.

A Longview Fire Marshal said four people were transported to a hospital.

One person was so combative he had to be pinned to the ground by a Longview police officer. Two were carried to an ambulance, and the fourth man sat quietly and talked with emergency responders. Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May explains.

“They ingested what they think is a K2 Potpourri substance called Mr. Happy. All four subjects were taken to the hospital for treatment,” May said.

Curtis Rhine was getting off the bus when he says he saw three people on the ground.

“I saw them having seizures, real bad ones. I heard one guy get up and he just started screaming. At first I thought he was playing and then he went crazy and started rolling on the ground. That’s when I called 911, and then the other guy he didn’t go so crazy, but he ended up lying on the ground. And then the other guy, he got up after his I guess. He seemed to be doing like they usually do when they get it,” Rhine said.

He added it’s a pretty common sight at Magrill Park. Kevin May says one of them was down the same road earlier.

“This was his second time to go to the hospital today after taking the same chemical,” May revealed.

The man was treated and then:

“Regained consciousness and left the hospital against medical advice,” May stated.

May wasn’t sure which subject had been transported twice, but the combative one wouldn’t go easily.

“They ended up having to take two or three people to get him subdued before they could transport him to the hospital,” May said.

“Something definitely needs to be done about it. There’s so much nickel and dime drug crap going on in here that something has to be done,” Rhine added.

Two people suffering from similar symptoms at the park refused to be taken to a hospital. The Fire Marshal says they have responded to several synthetic marijuana calls across the city in the last week.

