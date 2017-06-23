Internal Memo: Brookshire's to close three locations in North Texas

A memo to Brookshire's employees states that three North Texas stores will be closing in late July.

Those locations include: #76 in Wylie, #88 in Ennis and #614 in Forest Hill.

Retail leadership made the announcement on Thursday, June 22nd.

The memo obtained by KLTV, which was sent to employees from CEO Brad Brookshire, goes on to say how critically important it is to have the right stores in the right markets and locations. "Our company continues to look for opportunities to grow and expand our retail footprint."

The CEO also thanked the partners in the closing stores for doing a "truly remarkable job of serving customers and communities." Brookshire said that the closings were in no way a reflection on their partners.

25 Spring Market stores were opened last year. The CEO reports continued traction and market share at those locations.

KLTV has reached out to Brookshire's for comment.

