Friends, family seek answers in search for missing Palestine woman

The Palestine Police Department is seeking information from the public in their search for a missing woman.



46-year-old Ricki Deann Taylor was last seen on Wednesday night. Right now, the department is pursuing this as a missing person case; they have not reported any criminal activity.



The receptionist's desk at Pine Country 93.5 in Palestine has been empty for two days, since Taylor's disappearance.



"You don't realize how much someone means until they aren't here anymore," said Gary Richards.



Employees said that Ricki Taylor greeted them with a smile each day.



"The last time I saw her was Wednesday afternoon, and everything seemed to be fine. The next day she comes to work, and suddenly she's not here," Richards said.



The 46-year-old was last seen Wednesday night and reported missing Thursday morning. Her vehicle, a blue Ford truck, was recovered by police on Thursday.



"Everybody in the community knows who Ricki is, she is very loved and always brings a smile everywhere she goes," said family friend Amanda Malone.



Malone printed 100 flyers with Taylor's picture, posting them across Palestine all the way to Elkhart.



"This is not what I planned to do today, this is not something that you thought you would be doing," Malone said.



Police are asking for people who have good information on anything that may have happened to her that night, to call and help them build their case.



"She's got a beautiful smile and a bright personality. I can tell you from talking to her, keep an eye out for that," said Lt. Gabriel Green.



