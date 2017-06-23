Strong to severe storms expected overnight into early Saturday morning

A very warm and humid day continues across all of East Texas today. Heat Index Values are exceeding 100 degrees this afternoon, mainly over the western sections of East Texas. Please be careful out there this afternoon/evening.

A cold front will begin moving through East Texas late today allowing for showers and thunderstorms to form along this boundary. The Storm Predication Center has placed the northern areas of East Texas under a slight risk for strong to severe storms overnight tonight. Most of the storms should be ending shortly after sunrise on Saturday.

Gusty winds in the strongest storms are expected along with a slight risk for some minor flash flooding to occur, especially over the areas where the heaviest rainfall occurs. The hail and tornado risks are very low at this time, however, some small hail may occur in the stronger storms as well. Once we get into the afternoon hours, only a few scattered showers and/or thundershowers will be possible. A few more may occur on Sunday, but these are expected to be weaker and should not pose a severe weather threat to East Texas.

Early next week we are calling for partly cloudy skies with cooler mornings and warm afternoons. No significant chance for rain is expected through Friday of next week.

