Two victims burned in oil tank explosion in Lindale identified

The two people who were severely burned Thursday night in an oil tank explosion have been identified.

Jeremy Hernandez, 25, and Aaron Archie, 30, both of Smith County, suffered burns to 50 percent of their bodies according to the Smith County Fire Marshal. The two men were flown by helicopter to local hospitals.

Smith County Fire Marshal Connie McCoy-Wasson says both men are listed in critical but stable condition.

The explosion occurred on County Road 419 in Lindale around 10:30 p.m.

Lindale, Dixie and Van Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The oil tank is owned by D-S-B Properties LLC.

The fire is under investigation at this time. It is a joint investigation between the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office and the Railroad Commission of Texas.

