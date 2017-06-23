3 transported to hospital after drug-related incident at Longview park

Three people have been transported to the hospital after an incident at a Longview park that officials believe is drug-related.

WARNING: Video may be disturbing to some viewers. Discretion is advised.

About 1:30 p.m. Thursday, multiple emergency responders and officers responded to Magrill Park in the 500 block of North Green Street in Longview. A Longview Fire Department official who was on scene said that they believe the people transported consumed drugs prior to the call.

A witness at the scene said initially, five people appeared to have negative reactions, but two of them walked away from the area.

At least three people were transported to a hospital for treatment.

