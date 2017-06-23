Wills Point Fire Chief resumes position, all volunteer firefighters back on duty

Wills Point now has a full staff, after Ed Leipply resumed his position as Fire Chief.

According to Kenneth Byrd, Secretary of VZ Co. Emergency Services District 4, Leipply is back on the job. The board had concerns on whether or not they could legally remove him from his position. The board is going to do more research.

Monday night, the board for Van Zandt County Emergency Services District voted to dismiss Leipply. In response to that, about 20 firefighters quit.

The department has been operated by Van Zandt County Emergency Services District Four since 2015. This week the board of directors took a vote of confidence for Chief Leipply.

Board members said over a period of time, it was choices with money and equipment and firefighter safety that raised concerns and ultimately led to the dismissal of the chief.

On Wednesday, Joe Arnold, president of the board for Van Zandt County Emergency Services District 4, released a statement on the decision to dismiss Leipply, saying the move was not a "knee-jerk reaction" but instead was based on a long history of his managerial choices.

As of now, all the volunteers have returned to the department.

