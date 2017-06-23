Damaged nursing home demolition begins

Damaged in 2015 by a tornado facility will be torn down. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.

Demolition has finally begun on Eden Specialty Care which was damaged by a tornado in 2015.

The City of Longview extended the deadline to tear down the building until August seventh. Property owners had to have the building sealed with plastic since it contains asbestos. The building will slowly be demolished and hauled away.

If the building is not removed by the new deadline they will be fined $1000 dollars a day until demolition is complete.

