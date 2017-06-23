Tyler police recover drugs at Motel 6

An East Texas city police department recovered an undisclosed amount of marijuana found in a motel 6 late Friday morning.

According to Tyler police department, a patrol officer in the area detected the smell of marijuana coming from a room in the Motel located on Highway 69 and loop 323.

Upon obtaining a search warrant for that room, authorities noticed there was no one else in the room and also retrieved the narcotics that were left behind.

At this time, no arrests have been made in connection with this incident.