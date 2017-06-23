Malfunctioning Longview warning siren to be repaired - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Malfunctioning Longview warning siren to be repaired

By Jamey Boyum, Multi-Media Journalist
Spring Hill malfunctioed. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV. Spring Hill malfunctioed. Photo by Jamey Boyum KLTV.
LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) -

In Wednesday’s warning siren test in Longview one of the sirens didn’t function correctly.

A siren located at Gilmer Road and Heston Street stopped working due to an electrical problem, according to the Longview Fire Department. The siren started working during the test, then failed due to a problem with the backup battery.

The city hopes to have the siren fixed in time for a test next Wednesday.

