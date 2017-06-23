Two men arrested for narcotics at Walmart in Henderson County

Two men are behind bars after Henderson County Sheriff's received a tip of suspicious activity going on outside of the Walmart in Athens.

Donald Patrick, 54, and Jorge Garcia, 28, both of Athens were arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

On Thursday, Henderson County Sheriff's Investigators received a tip about suspicious activity going on at the Athens Walmart. A concerned citizen called to report that several men were approaching parked vehicles and acting suspiciously in the parking lot.

Investigators made contact with Patrick at the entrance to Walmart. He was found to be in possession of suspected Methamphetamine. Patrick also had two outstanding warrants. Investigators learned that Patrick was also in possession of a stolen bicycle. The bike has been released to the Athens Police Department and more charges are expected.

Patrick is currently in the Henderson County Jail on bonds and fines totaling $9,148.00.

Inside Walmart, investigators made contact with Garcia, who was also found to be in possession of Methamphetamine. He is currently in the Henderson County Jail. An Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer has also been placed on Garcia.

