Wills Point officer challenges youth to a race

A Wills Point Police Department officer challenged a young man in the neighborhood he was patrolling, but not in the way that you may think.

Officer Ryan Rhodes is seen in a video having a friendly race down a local street on Thursday.

Rhodes is a former college soccer player, and while patrolling an area near a basketball court, he mentioned to a few young people that he was a fast runner. That is when he and a boy from the neighborhood decided to have a race to see who was the fastest.

The Wills Point Chief of Police, Lonnie Carroll, says that he encourages reaching out to the youth and getting to know the community that his officers serve.

The officer lost the race by a fraction of a second, but Carroll says Rhodes had fun. There are no plans for a rematch at this time.

