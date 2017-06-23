Wills Point officer challenges youth to a race

There aren't many things more breathtaking than a sunset in East Texas. Check out these amazing images viewers sent us from across the area.More >>
There aren't many things more breathtaking than a sunset in East Texas. Check out these amazing images viewers sent us from across the area.More >>
Two men are behind bars after Henderson County Sheriff's received a tip of suspicious activity going on outside of the Walmart in Athens.More >>
Two men are behind bars after Henderson County Sheriff's received a tip of suspicious activity going on outside of the Walmart in Athens.More >>
A Wills Point Police Department officer challenged a young man in the neighborhood he was patrolling, but not in the way that you may think. Officer Ryan Rhodes is seen in a video having a friendly race down a local street on Thursday.More >>
A Wills Point Police Department officer challenged a young man in the neighborhood he was patrolling, but not in the way that you may think. Officer Ryan Rhodes is seen in a video having a friendly race down a local street on Thursday.More >>
Sulphur Springs Police need your help identifying the suspect who vandalized one of the famous glass bathrooms on the square in Sulphur Springs.More >>
Sulphur Springs Police need your help identifying the suspect who vandalized one of the famous glass bathrooms on the square in Sulphur Springs.More >>