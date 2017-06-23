Iconic glass bathroom in Sulphur Springs vandalized

Sulphur Springs Police need your help identifying the suspect who vandalized one of the famous glass bathrooms on the square in Sulphur Springs.

The artistic restrooms are the first of its kind here in the United States. They weren't cheap to build either. The masterpieces cost the City $54,000 to build.

Related: Sulphur Springs' Glass Walled Public Toilet Vies to Succeed Buc-ees as "America's Best Restroom"

The restrooms were modeled after Italian artist, Monica Bonivicini's art piece - 'Don't Miss A Sec' from 2004, which was located outside an art museum in Switzerland.

The vandalism to the iconic bathroom occurred on Wednesday, June 21, around 10 p.m.

A city employee noticed the damage Thursday morning and reported the incident.

According to Sulphur Springs Police, the suspect was captured on surveillance video, along with a female he spent time with on the square that evening.

Many citizens have wondered if the restrooms were really safe to have in such a public place. The city assured residents there was no need to worry, as there are plenty of cameras on the square.

Related: All glass bathroom finally opens

Sulphur Springs Police tell KLTV an estimate of around $2,000 in damage was done to the bathroom. A flower bed, surrounding the Flagpole on the square, was also vandalized. Police are estimating around $300 of damage to the flower bed.

No word on how long it will take to repair the damage, but Sulphur Springs Investigator, Bo Fox, says he imagines the city will replace the glass as soon as possible.

Police are not releasing the surveillance video but they have released photos of the man.

He was picked up in an older model Ford Expedition.

Anyone that may have information on the suspect or the female is encouraged to contact Detective Fox at 903-885-7602 or Crime Stoppers at 903-885-2020.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.