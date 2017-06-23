1 in custody after iconic glass bathroom in Sulphur Springs vandalized

One person is in custody after one of the famous glass bathrooms on the square in Sulphur Springs was vandalized.

Wesley Lane Cedillo, 18, was arrested Friday morning and charged with criminal mischief. He was booked into the Hopkins County Jail.

Cedillo is suspected of breaking the glass on one of the city's glass bathrooms downtown and of damaging a flower bed around a flagpole.

The artistic restrooms are the first of its kind here in the United States, according to Texas Monthly. They weren't cheap to build either. The masterpieces cost the City $54,000 to build.

The restrooms were modeled after Italian artist, Monica Bonivicini's art piece - 'Don't Miss A Sec' from 2004, which was located outside an art museum in Switzerland.

The vandalism to the iconic bathroom occurred about 10 p.m. Wednesday. A city employee noticed the damage Thursday morning and reported the incident.

According to Sulphur Springs Police, the suspect was captured on surveillance video, along with a female he spent time with on the square that evening.

Sulphur Springs Police estimate that about $2,000 in damage was done to the bathroom and about $300 worth of damage was done to the flower bed.

It's not clear how long it will take to repair the damage, but Sulphur Springs Investigator, Bo Fox, says he imagines the city will replace the glass as soon as possible.

Police have not released the surveillance video.

