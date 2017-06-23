Palestine police continue search for missing woman

A memo to Brookshire's employees states that three North Texas stores will be closing in late July.More >>
Three people have been transported to the hospital after what appears to be a drug-related incident at a Longview park.More >>
A very warm and humid day continues across all of East Texas today. Heat Index Values are exceeding 100 degrees this afternoon, mainly over the western sections of East Texas. Please be careful out there this afternoon/evening. A cold front will begin moving through East Texas late today allowing for showers and thunderstorms to form along this boundary.More >>
One person is in custody after one of the famous glass bathrooms on the square in Sulphur Springs was vandalized.More >>
The two people who were severely burned Thursday night in an oil tank explosion have been identified.More >>
