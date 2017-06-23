Palestine police continue search for missing woman - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Palestine police continue search for missing woman

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Connect
PALESTINE, TX (KLTV) -

The Palestine police department continues seeking information that could lead to finding missing 46-year-old Ricki Deann Taylor.

This afternoon, the Department held a press conference in front of the Palestine PD offices, days after the reported disappearance of Taylor, 46, who was last seen Wednesday, June 21st in Palestine.

Anyone with details of Taylor's whereabouts is urged to call Palestine police 903-729-2254 or Detective David Kassaw 903-731-8482 or Detective Mark Harcrow 903-731-8422.

Information and tips can be submitted anonymously by texting PALPD and the tip to 847411.

Related story here: Police searching for missing Palestine woman

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
Powered by Frankly