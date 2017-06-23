Friday's Weather: Partly sunny. A chance for a few afternoon showers. Warm & humid. Highs near 90

Good Friday morning, East Texas! Warm again this morning with a few areas of patchy fog. Expect some breaks in the clouds today with light southerly winds and high temperatures back to around 90 degrees. A chance for a few isolated afternoon showers, but most places may remain dry. Overnight, a cold front approaches the area from the north, with showers and thunderstorms likely and becoming widespread by Saturday morning. Expect some heavy rainfall with a few of these showers and storms. Clouds and rain will keep temperatures in the lower to mid-80s for Saturday afternoon. Rain could continue for some through Saturday evening, but as the cold front sinks slowly to the south, it should take a lot of the rain with it. Therefore, most showers will gradually end from north to south by late Saturday. The front will then stall over parts of East Texas and could be the focus for a few more showers and storms on Sunday as well. The front should wash out completely by late Sunday with more sunshine expected for next week.

