Police searching for missing Palestine woman

According to the Palestine Police Department, they are searching for a missing person.



Ricki Deann Taylor, 46, was last seen on Wednesday night, June 21, in Palestine. Taylor is a white female.

The Palestine Police Department says they are actively investigating this case. Anyone with any information regarding the whereabouts of this person is urged to contact the Palestine Police Department at 903-729-2254 or Det. David Kassaw 903-731-8482 or Det. Mark Harcrow at 903-731-8422. Information can also be submitted anonymously by texting PALPD, then the tip, to 847411.



