Police searching for missing Palestine woman

Lindale Fire Department is currently on scene of an oil tank explosion Thursday night.More >>
According to the Palestine Police Department, they are searching for a missing person.More >>
Prithee, where do they find such fine adornments for the Texas Shakespeare Festival plays? They make them themselves.More >>
Bruce Field at Athens High School is getting a $383,000 upgrade after a house fire carried debris contaminated with lead onto the field.More >>
Many East Texas county emergency operations centers were closely watching tropical storm Cindy's arrival, hoping rain would be all the storm brought.More >>
