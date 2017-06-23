2 injured after oil tank explosion near Lindale

Lindale Fire Department is currently on scene of an oil tank explosion Thursday night.

According to Lindale FD, the explosion happened at 22100 County Road 419.

Lindale officials said that as of 11 p.m., two people have reported injuries. The extent of these injuries and the cause of the explosion is unknown at this time. Two helicopters have been requested from local hospitals.

This is a developing story. Stay with KLTV and KLTV.com for updates.

