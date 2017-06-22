Restaurant Reports: 2 restaurants with top scores - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Restaurant Reports: 2 restaurants with top scores

By Stephanie Frazier, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(KLTV) -

Two East Texas restaurants got top scores in the latest round of Health Department inspections, both in Tyler. 


Seafood Shack at 2301 S. Broadway had no violations, no demerits.

And Jack in the Box at 1703 S. Broadway also had a perfect score, with no violations, no demerits. 

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.
 

Powered by Frankly