We're still tracking tropical depression Cindy and it's aftermath. We'll have a new report for you at 10 that will let you know what's happening right now.
Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is actively tracking for you and he'll have a new forecast that will include Cindy's effects and everything else you can expect from the weather where you live.
An East Texas high school is preparing for hundreds of thousands of dollars of expenses to get their football field after lead contaminated their current one. Sophia Constantine will have the new report tonight at 10.
Prithee, where do they find such fine adornments for the Texas Shakespeare Festival plays? They make them themselves.
Bruce Field at Athens High School is getting a $383,000 upgrade after a house fire carried debris contaminated with lead onto the field.
Many East Texas county emergency operations centers were closely watching tropical storm Cindy's arrival, hoping rain would be all the storm brought.
"They have no shame," Caretaker Erwin Dabbs said. "No respect."
Despite the rain, the Jacksonville Indians were happy to be on the football field because for the second year in a row they are headed to the 7-on-7 State Tournament. "Make the city look good. Everyone's been talking about it everywhere I go. It's good for us," said Deahvion Spencer, senior running back. "Shows that the coaches are putting in work just as well as we are, helping us to get to there. Without them we couldn't have done it," said Dontrail
