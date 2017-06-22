East Texas field of dreams

We're still tracking tropical depression Cindy and it's aftermath. We'll have a new report for you at 10 that will let you know what's happening right now.

Chief Meteorologist Mark Scirto is actively tracking for you and he'll have a new forecast that will include Cindy's effects and everything else you can expect from the weather where you live.

An East Texas high school is preparing for hundreds of thousands of dollars of expenses to get their football field after lead contaminated their current one. Sophia Constantine will have the new report tonight at 10.

