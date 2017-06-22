The Tribe Returns: Jacksonville headed to 7-on-7 state tournament back to back years

Despite the rain, the Jacksonville Indians were happy to be on the football field because for the second year in a row they are headed to the 7-on-7 State Tournament.

"Make the city look good. Everyone's been talking about it everywhere I go. It's good for us," said Deahvion Spencer, senior running back.

"Shows that the coaches are putting in work just as well as we are, helping us to get to there. Without them we couldn't have done it," said Dontrail Session, senior quarterback.

"It shows that we aren't the little old Jacksonville that we used to be. We are bigger than that. They can't sleep on us," said Slade Shoemaker, senior outside backer and safety.

2016 was the first year this program had ever qualified for state. Meaning their second appearance at the big show proves this Tribe is putting in the work.

"We weren't very good the first couple of weeks. Monday night league games we were very bad, but we just happened to peak and turn things on Saturday. That goes into that toughness factor that we want to develop in our kids, that we have to be tougher," said Wayne Coleman, Head football coach at Jacksonville.

Along with toughness, the Indians have also been able to take their pass game to new heights thanks to Dontrail Session and the full arsenal of receivers that have bloomed over the spring.

"I am a passer. I'm not really a runner so this is good for me and it's what I like. It's a chance for me to shine and show everyone in the community what I can do," said Session.

"Even our receivers coach is like I want us to throw the ball so catch everything. It's really good that we see that we can connect and do all this," said Shoemaker.

Whether it's at College Station in a few weeks, or here in East Texas come August, Jacksonville has one objective to win.

"We going to do good. We are looking forward to winning some games, come back, get ready for two-a-days in August and make something happen," said Spencer.

"If we can do it, let's go down there and win something this year. Show everyone that Jacksonville 2018 was the best class, that's what we want," said Session.

