Gravestones smashed, tipped over at East Texas cemetery

Dabbs Cemetery sits at the end of an Anderson County Road.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Department is looking for vandals who tipped over and broke gravestones and monuments at Frankston's Dabbs Cemetery.

"They've pushed stones over before," Caretaker Erwin Dabbs said, "but they've never broken stones like this."

Drive the paved section of CR 323 until it becomes red dirt, then keep going and you'll find the cemetery gates. Inside, you'll find graves dating from the 1800's broken.

"Families are going to be really upset," Dabbs said.

It's not the first time vandals hit the cemetery. Dabbs says that about a decade ago, something similar happened, and resetting and resealing cost around $200 for each headstone. For the larger monuments and older headstones, he says he's not sure what it will cost to fix the current damage.

"There's no telling what it costs now," he said.

As the investigation continues, Dabbs says he believes it was a group of teens or adults who use the cemetery parking lot for gatherings and parties.

In the pavilion attached to the parking lot, there are etchings of a pentagram and the number 666 scratched into the foundation.

"They have no shame," Dabbs said. "No respect."

If you have any tips that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff's Department.

