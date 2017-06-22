Canton Southern-food restaurant featured in national food magazine

A Van Zandt County restaurant that focuses on Southern cooking is being featured in a magazine that does the same.



Ben Carter, owner of Buttermilk's in Canton, says that the recipe he submitted was selected to be featured in the July edition of Cooking With Paula Deen. The issue features Buttermilk's crisp, Southern-style fried green tomatoes in a feature about the tasty treats. Other features in the issue are creamed corn, fresh summer salads, and icebox pies.

Carter opened his restaurant on the square in downtown Canton in 2013. It offers "scratch cooking and southern hospitality," which is evident by the Southern-style favorites on the menu, such as country fried steak and chicken, BLTs with fried green tomatoes, peach cobbler, and even a Southern-fried bologna sandwich.



"We're all about Southern food," said Kristie Risner during a 2016 interview. "We will make 180 pies on Thursday, and by Saturday, they're all gone," she said, while showing off the buttermilk pie under glass domes on stands on the counter.



She's referring to the restaurant's buttermilk pies, already famous in the area. They make a traditional buttermilk pie like your Southern grandmother might have made, but they also make them in flavors: chocolate, coconut, chocolate-pecan, and lemon.



