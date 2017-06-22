Police respond to two-vehicle wreck in Tyler

Police responded to a wreck Thursday afternoon in Tyler.

About 4:15 p.m., officers were called to an area near the intersection of Gentry Parkway and Moore Avenue in response to a wreck.

While details are limited at this time, at least two vehicles were involved in the crash and one vehicle flipped over during the collision. EMS responded to the scene.

It is unclear if anyone was injured at this time.

