Magically delicious? Burger King's new shake merges ice cream, L - KLTV.com - Tyler, Longview, Jacksonville |ETX News

Magically delicious? Burger King's new shake merges ice cream, Lucky Charms

By Ashley M. Slayton, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Lucky Charms Shake (Source: Burger King) Lucky Charms Shake (Source: Burger King)
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) -

Forget about oatmeal, ice cream for breakfast is all the rage now.

Burger King is rolling out a new shake featuring a classic breakfast cereal.

The Lucky Charms Shake features "velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve" ice cream with oat cereal, marshmallows, and a sauce. Burger King calls the shake "hand-spun deliciousness" and  "twist on one of America's classic breakfast cereals."

A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on

The company rolled out the shake this week.

The shake is 740 calories and available at participating restaurants for $2.99.

But don't worry, if Lucky Charms aren't your favorite, the restaurant chain also offers a Froot Loops shake.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly