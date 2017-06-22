Magically delicious? Burger King's new shake merges ice cream, Lucky Charms

Forget about oatmeal, ice cream for breakfast is all the rage now.

Burger King is rolling out a new shake featuring a classic breakfast cereal.

The Lucky Charms Shake features "velvety vanilla-flavored soft serve" ice cream with oat cereal, marshmallows, and a sauce. Burger King calls the shake "hand-spun deliciousness" and "twist on one of America's classic breakfast cereals."

A post shared by Burger King (@burgerking) on Jun 20, 2017 at 8:53am PDT

The company rolled out the shake this week.

The shake is 740 calories and available at participating restaurants for $2.99.

But don't worry, if Lucky Charms aren't your favorite, the restaurant chain also offers a Froot Loops shake.

Copyright 2017 KLTV. All rights reserved.