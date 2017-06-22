Indictment: Man charged with child endangerment after using meth and heroin in presence of child

A man has been indicted on charges of Abandoning or Endangering a child and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Philip Burton Jenkins, 34, of Farmers Branch, Maryland was arrested by the Smith County Sheriff's Office in April of 2015.

According to the Indictment Jenkins "intentionally, knowingly, and recklessly, or with criminal negligence, engage in conduct that placed a child, younger than 15 years of age, in imminent danger of death, bodily injury, or physical or mental impairment."

The indictment alleges that Jenkins was using methamphetamine in the presence of the child and injected and inhaled heroin. Jenkins also reportedly did not voluntarily deliver the child to a designated emergency infant care provider.

Jenkins is currently in the Smith County Jail on a $50,000 bond. He is charged with Endangering a Child, a second-degree felony.

Jenkins is scheduled to be arraigned Friday at 8:30 a.m. in Smith County Judge Jack Skeen's courtroom. His jury trial is scheduled to begin on August 14.

